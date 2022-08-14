FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $41,607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,870 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,286,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after buying an additional 133,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance
HERA stock remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 105,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.87.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
