Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,125 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $7,549,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $2,885,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

FCX stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.