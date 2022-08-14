Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $399,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Progress Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.