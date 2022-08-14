Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $373,000 Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,888,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

