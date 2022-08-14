Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

