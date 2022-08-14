Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 640 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $537.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.