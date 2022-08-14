Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

FITB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

