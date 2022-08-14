Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $391,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

