Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $364,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,764,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,801 shares of company stock worth $2,240,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $46.05 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.