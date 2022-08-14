Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $363,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vertiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 293,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 283,674 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $2,568,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

