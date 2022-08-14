Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $358,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $256.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $257.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

