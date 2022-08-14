Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $354,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 425.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

