Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $345,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $174.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

