Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $337,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

