Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 347 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average of $204.68.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

