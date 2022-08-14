Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 347 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferrari Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of RACE opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average of $204.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
See Also
