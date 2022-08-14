Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 3,530,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,881. The stock has a market cap of $788.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

