Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 0.1 %

FSUGY stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

