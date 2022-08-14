ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded down $4.70 on Friday, reaching $17.55. 2,185,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $204,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

