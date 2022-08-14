Font Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $407.00 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Font has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $109,250.08 and approximately $407.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

