FNB Protocol Price Down 41.2% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $141,783.70 and $8.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.