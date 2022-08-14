Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in July

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 36.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $106,061,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,041,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,129,000.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Fluence Energy stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,236. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

