Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. 2,196,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.