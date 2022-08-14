Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.