Flixxo Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $178,341.87 and $27.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flixxo

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

