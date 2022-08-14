Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.37 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

