First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,803. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
