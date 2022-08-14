First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,803. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

