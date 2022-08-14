First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 3.0% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 279,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.