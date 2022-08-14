First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.324 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

