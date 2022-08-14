First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.324 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
