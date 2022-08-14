First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,739 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

