First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,604 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,514. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Shares of MCK opened at $365.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $365.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.