First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,302 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,849,022. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.