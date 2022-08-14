First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.62.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.