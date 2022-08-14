First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,783 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Adobe by 5,863.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 70,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $445.67 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.91 and a 200 day moving average of $424.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.