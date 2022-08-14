First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 342,235 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,235 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

