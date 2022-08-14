First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 246,966 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,966 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

