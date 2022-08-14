First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 145,256 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,255,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $261.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

