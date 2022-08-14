First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 105,978 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,978 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

