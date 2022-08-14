First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,022.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

