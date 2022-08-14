First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

