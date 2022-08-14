First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 168.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 421,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,515,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

