First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $486.66 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.14. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.