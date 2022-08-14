First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 224,133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

