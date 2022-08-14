First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $208.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

