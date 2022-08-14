First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,248 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXPI stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

