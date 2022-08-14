First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $9,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.