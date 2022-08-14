First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

