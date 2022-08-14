First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,241 shares during the period. Target makes up about 0.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $172.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200-day moving average is $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

