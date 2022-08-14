FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $35.13 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002564 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003152 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000814 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 806,918,814 coins and its circulating supply is 605,382,750 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

