Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,510 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.