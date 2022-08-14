Fiera Capital Corp Sells 36,300 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after buying an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.